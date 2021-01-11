State and local law enforcement officers reported on Saturday that a senior male received fatal injuries from a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday afternoon.
Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg reported first-responders responded to an accident reported at 3:25 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of SD-19 and 241st St. In southern Lake County, 241st St. connects the town of Chester to SD-19.
Law enforcement officers, including troopers with the S.D. Highway Patrol, conducted preliminary investigations that indicated a black 2004 Buick LeSabre was traveling south on SD-19 at the time of the accident. Authorities reported that a silver 2009 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on 241st Street and did not stop at the intersection to yield to the Buick driving south.
Both occupants of the Buick were extricated by first-responders. A 69-year-old male in the sedan died at the scene. The driver, a 61-year-old female, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
The occupants of the Impala were both 16-year-old males. They received minor injuries.
All four persons involved in the accident were wearing seat belts.
Authorities have not released the names of persons involved in the fatality until relatives are notified. The Highway Patrol will also continue its investigation.