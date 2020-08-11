Members of the Madison School Board approved a new two-year contract with the school district's classified employees that will provide a 3% increase in wages each year.
The board members on Monday reviewed the details of the wage agreement with a group of employees that includes bus drivers, food-service workers, office workers and paraprofessionals.
The base pay for classified employees will increase 30 cents during each year of the contract. The base pay for bus drivers will increase by $6.
Among the job benefits, the employer contribution for health-care coverage will increase to $555 per year.
Personnel changes
The school board approved a roster of personnel changes that occurred before the start of the fall semester, which included two last-minute, part-time additions.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson asked the board members to approve the hiring of Ben Young and Schuyler Walcheck to work as part-time technology coordinators.
The school board also approved the hiring of Cassondra Grogan, high school art teacher; Kim Bruns for the 2020-21 school year, middle-school reading and social studies; and Nichole Ludemann at the middle and high schools and Taryn Bickett at the elementary school, both as year-long substitute teachers. The board members approved hiring food service staff members John Aus, Mary Brown, Patsy Clarke, Mary Dragseth, Judy Pullman, Chad Robson, Elaine Struwe and Kim Reverts.
The board members approved, effective immediately, resignations submitted by Holly Evans, high school art teacher; Linda Janke, library aide; and Jada Baltazar, middle and high school English language learner instructor. Sheena Barrick, a custodian, resigned last month.
In addition, they accepted the recent resignation of Megan Padgett, a high school special-education paraprofessional.
They approved 2020-21 school year reassignments for Karen Rahn to middle school humanities, Melissa Blessington as middle school paraprofessional and Heather Meehan as elementary paraprofessional.