MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, roasted broccoli, fruit crisp, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Taco salad, fruit
Thursday: Turkey club sandwich, three-bean salad, fruit
Friday: Meatloaf, baked potato, beets, pears, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon