Veterans Honor Park supporters break ground

VETERANS HONOR PARK supporters and project organizers held a ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday in south Madison where the park is planned. The ceremony participants included (left) Skip Martin, VFW Post 2638 commander; Sue and Jerry Larsen, donors of the honor park land; Dan Fritz, American Legion Post 25 first vice commander; and Roy Lindsay, an American Legion and VFW project facilitator. Paul Hansen (in background), a park project organizer, served as the ceremony's color bearer.