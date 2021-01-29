MADISON 60S PLUS

Monday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Hot hamburger sandwich, vegetable, applesauce, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, warmed apples, breadstick, lettuce salad, tomatoes

Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, crunchy cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Friday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, normandy blend vegetables, warm cinnamon pears, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken fajita wrap, fresh fruit, corn

Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub, blue raspberry-lemon slushies, green beans, potato chips

Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, bread, applesauce, peas

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, sliced peaches, tri-tater potato, baked beans

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, California blend vegetables, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches, juice

Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears, juice

Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple tidbits, juice

Thursday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick, juice

Lunch

Monday: Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll

Tuesday: Walking tacos

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedge fries

Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Cheese omelet, or cereal. HS/MS: Cheese omelet, mini donuts or cereal

Tuesday: Elem: Cereal bar or blueberry muffin. HS/MS: Cereal bar, long john or cereal

Wednesday: Elem: Apple donut or cereal. HS/MS: Mini pancakes, apple donut or cereal

Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal

Friday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, mini donuts or cereal

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Chicken nuggets or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Baked cavatini, hamburger/cheeseburger, or subs; french fries

Tuesday: Elem: Nachos grande, or sack lunch; steamed carrots coins. HS/MS: Nachos grande, pizza, or subs; steamed carrot coins

Wednesday: Elem: Baked cavatini with breadstick, or sack lunch; steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, barbecued rib sandwich, or subs; steamed broccoli

Thursday: Elem: Italian dunkers, or sack lunch; taco fiesta beans. HS/MS: Chicken parmesan, hot dog, or subs; taco fiesta beans

Friday: Elem: Tater tot casserole, or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole, pizza,or subs; steamed green beans