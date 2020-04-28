The Madison Police Department received authorization from city commissioners to apply for a federal law-enforcement grant amounting to $4,000 that will finance traffic-safety efforts in 2020.
The grants are distributed through the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The city Police Department has participated in the grant program during nine of the last 11 years. To receive the federal grant, Madison officials are expected to provide matching funds of $1,000.
Overall, the Police Department plans to use the funds to reduce traffic accidents caused by speeding and to increase seat belt use.
Among the goals that the Madison Police Department outlined in the application was decreasing the number of drivers found behind the wheel with suspended or revoked driver's licenses. The Police Department listed plans for conducting a couple of highly-publicized speed and seat belt enforcement campaigns and holding "...numerous speed saturations during problem times."
The department listed the goal of maintaining zero speed-related fatalities through increased patrols and enforcement by requiring officers working overtime to try to obtain at least one citation per grant hour. The Madison police also plan to take part in all national highway-safety mobilizations.
Within the grant application, Police Department officials stated that Madison police "...historically face the same problems each year". The application noted that motorists were complacent, disregarded posted speed limits, and neglected wearing seat belts. Drivers in Madison had developed unsafe habits of driving while talking on their cell phones, texting or being otherwise distracted. Speeding and other unsafe factors contributed to vehicle collisions.
The application also stated that Madison residents found it "socially acceptable" to drive without a license, speed beyond posted limits, not use seat belts, and drink alcohol before driving a vehicle.
Police officials noted in the application that the Madison Police Department operates with 13 full-time officers serving in a community of about 7,400 residents and 3,500 college-age students. The Madison area hosts tourists and sportsmen who use local lakes and parks and travel into the area on SD-19, SD-34 and US-81.
The application listed the annual number of citations and traffic incidents during the last several years. The number of speeding tickets amounted to 217 in 2017, 169 in 2018 and 124 in 2019. The number of seat belt tickets amounted to 57 in 2017, 19 in 2018 and 16 in 2019. Officers issued 1,169 traffic warnings in 2017, 1,187 in 2018 and 1,077 in 2019. Traffic accident totals were 104 in 2017, 90 in 2018 and 114 in 2019.
Police Department officials stated that the department would use the majority of the grant funds during busy traffic months.
Jennifer Eimers, city finance officer, told the commissioners that auditors reviewing the city's budget would review the use of the federal grant if the Police Department received the money.