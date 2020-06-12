MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Fish sandwich, diced potatoes, island blend vegetables, fruit

Tuesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, warmed apples, breadstick, lettuce salad with tomatoes

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Friday: Crispy chicken salad with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, crackers, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread