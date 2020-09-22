Westside Park to receive new fence

Madison's commissioners approved the replacement of a chain-link fence along the north side of Westside Park during Monday's meeting.
Mike McGillivray, city parks supervisor, presented the city commissioners with two estimates for material to construct a new chain-link fence along the northern border of the park, which is next to N.W. 2nd St. in Madison.
One estimate, which totaled $4,598, listed parts and material for a commercial-quality fence. A second estimate, which totaled $3,082, listed parts and material for a residential-quality fence. Both estimates were provided by Michaels Fence & Supply of Sioux Falls.
The new fence in Westside Park would stretch 670 feet in length and stand 4 feet tall, constructed with new fence posts and 11 gauge chain-link material.
McGillivray said the current fence was repaired many times for damage caused by vehicle accidents that occurred along N.W. 2nd St. The members of the city's park board had discussed the fence along Westside Park during their Sept. 15 meeting, and they had recommended building a new fence.
Westside Park provides the location for the municipal outdoor swimming pool (Madison Aquatic Center), picnic shelters, a playground and skateboard ramp site. The park stands along the west highway entrance to Madison.
McGillivray said workers would either replace the Westside Park fence this fall or next spring.
Liquor license transfer
The city commissioners acknowledged a request to transfer the ownership of a retail on-sale liquor license from Kyle Ackerman, owner of Sportsman's Steakhouse & Lounge, to the owner of Par Four Tavern LLC.
Carson Stemper, owner of Par Four Tavern LLC and The Office Bar & Grill in Madison, submitted an application to the city for the liquor license transfer.
The city commissioners acknowledged the application and set the time and date of a hearing regarding the transfer at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.