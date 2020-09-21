Lake County is dealing with dry conditions

Researchers who collect information for U.S. Drought Monitor report that Lake County residents are dealing with either dry or more serious moisture conditions, depending on whether they live in the northern or southern half of the county.
Information released by the National Drought Mitigation Center on Thursday indicated that the northern half of Lake County was classified as abnormally dry and the southern half as having moderate drought conditions.
Farmers in the Lake County area started harvesting soybean and corn crops by mid-month. U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers reported that conditions for South Dakota's soybean crop were 25% fair and 58% good. Only 6% of the crop was considered excellent. About 1% of the soybean crop was harvested, considered average progress compared to other years.
The state's corn crop was also seeing the start of harvest with progress at 1% at the beginning of last week. The conditions of South Dakota's corn crop were reported as 22% fair and 60% good with 8% of the corn crop considered excellent. Overall, the corn crop was classified as 47% mature, higher than the 21% historical average for this time of the year.
Moody County had its land area similarly classified with the northern half abnormally dry and the southern half in a moderate drought. Miner County's southeastern corner was considered in moderate drought, while the rest -- about three-fourths of the county -- was dry.
All of Lincoln County and parts of Minnehaha and Turner counties were reported as dealing with severe drought conditions. Under severe drought conditions, residents should expect an early and extended fire season with widespread conditions for grass fires.
Across South Dakota, USDA researchers reported that pasture and range conditions were rated as 44% fair, 29% good and 23% poor. Only 1% of grassland conditions were considered excellent.
The USDA reported on Sept. 11 that U.S. soybean farmers expect to harvest 83 million acres this fall with average yields for the nation predicted at 51.9 bushels per acre, a record high. The national average yield is expected to increase by 4.5 bushels per acre when compared to the 2019 average. Record high yields are expected in Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
For the national corn crop, the average corn yield is forecasted at another record high of 178.5 bushels per acre, which is 11.1 bushels per acre higher than 2019. USDA researchers are expecting record-high yields in South Dakota, Minnesota, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, South Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin. U.S. farmers are expected to harvest 83.5 million acres of corn for grain, 3% more acres than harvested in 2019.
As of late August, 62% of the U.S. corn crop was considered in either good or excellent condition.