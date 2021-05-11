Chamber, LAIC request alcohol license for concert series

Local organizers are scheduling musical groups and putting together vendors for DownTown in MadTown, a series of summer outdoor concerts held in Madison's downtown area.
The concert series was not scheduled last summer due to social-distancing precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.
To assist the organizers, the Madison City Commission on Monday acknowledged an application from the Madison Chamber and local economic-development corporation for a temporary male-beverage license to sell alcohol during the outdoor summer concerts.
Officials with the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and Lake Area Improvement Corporation have submitted an application for a temporary retail malt-beverage license for DownTown in MadTown. The organizers are planning evening concerts on N. Egan Ave. on July 20 and 27 and Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The organizers are promoting six Tuesday evenings of sunshine, live music, cold drinks, local food and a family-friendly atmosphere.
The current dates and musical-group lineup is:
-- July 20, Boogie Wonderland, a '70s music cover band.
-- July 27, Joey Leone's Chop Shop, a jazz and blues music group.
-- Aug. 3, Devon Worley Band, contemporary country music.
-- Aug. 10, Just Duet Dueling Pianos, pianists with a pop and country music folio.
-- Aug. 17, Mickey Utley Band, a high-energy band.
-- Aug. 24, BonJourney, a Bon Jovi and Journey tribute band.
Organizers will also recruit vendors to sell food, drinks and cold treats from street booths.
The city commissioners scheduled a hearing on the alcohol-license application and its approval at 5:30 p.m. on May 24.