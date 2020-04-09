Peter Books, who has been serving as the superintendent for the Rutland School District for five years, has resigned his position there to accept the position of superintendent for the Castlewood School District.
"I've really enjoyed my five years in Rutland," he said in a phone interview. "I had the pleasure of working with a great staff, a great board and a great community."
Prior to accepting his position at Rutland, Books taught social studies with the Sioux Valley School District in Volga for nine years.
During his years in Rutland, the school district has seen the student population grow, teacher salaries become more competitive and financial challenges addressed.
When Books joined Rutland, the district had 157 students on count day. This year, the district has 180 students in grades K-12.
Similarly, five years ago, the base starting salary for teachers was $25,000. Currently, the base starting salary for teachers is $32,000. In addition, the district has been able to give teachers raises annually while Books has served as superintendent.
"We've definitely made some nice strides in that area," he said.
Books indicated the district faced some financial challenges when came to Rutland, including issues with the newly-completed addition. Five years later, despite the uncertainties posed by the state funding formula, he feels good about the district's financial status.
"Whoever does take this job will come into a good situation," he said.
In leaving, he emphasizes he is not solely responsible for the improvements seen in the Rutland School District over the last five years.
"It's definitely a team effort," Books indicated. "Our administration is great. Our staff is great as is the community."
He is grateful to the school board for giving him the opportunity to work for the Rutland School District. His final day will be June 30.
At Castlewood, Books will have a student body of approximately 300 students. The district also includes a pre-K program.