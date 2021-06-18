DSU GenCyber camp has become a family affair

Enthusiasm is contagious. Nowhere is that more evident this week than at GenCyber Co-ed Camp at Dakota State University. Of the six Madison students in attendance, five are related to one another.
"I've gotten most of my family to come," said Enoch Martin, who is attending the camp for the third time.
The first year he attended, Martin was the only Madison student to do so. This year, he is joined by his brother Calvin and his cousins Grant Hasleton, Nathan Hasleton and Addy Meyer. Maggie Engebretson is also attending.
In a conversation which vacillated between enthusiastic wonder, serious reflection and amusing quips, Martin talked about his experience at the camp which is hosted at DSU annually. Part of a nationwide initiative funded by the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation, the camps are intended to inspire "the next GENeration of CYBER stars," which gives the camps their name.
DSU piloted the program in 2014.
"It was literally a bar napkin idea," said Kyle Cronin, program director.
The university now hosts three GenCyber camps -- one for high school students in grades 10-12, one for teachers and one for middle school girls.
Students from 16 states are attending the co-ed camp this week. Of the 130 students in attendance, 82 are from South Dakota and approximately one-third are female. Word of mouth has proven to be the camp's best form of promotion.
"We're playing with things, exposing kids to what they'd learn at the college level," Cronin said in describing the program.
Each day offers both training in the core areas of programming, networking and cybersecurity concepts and a variety of other electives campers can choose to explore. While some electives -- like a sequence in programming in a different language -- sound like traditional computer and cyber training, others sound more like Criminal Activities 101.
Students can learn to pick locks. They can learn how to hijack and decode radio waves used in a wireless society. They do this with wireless doorbells, which is relatively innocuous, but the same concept applies to unlocking car doors, according to Cronin.
"What we want is for the kids to understand how technology really works," he said. Cronin noted that students also learn about situational ethics, about using technology and skills for the right purposes.
In addition to a wide range of learning opportunities, campers get backpacks, water bottles and other swag, including a computer smaller than a hand, called a Raspberry Pi.
In speaking about the camp, Martin referred to this device when talking about the easy camaraderie which exists among the students who attend.
"It's so cool," he said. "Everyone here is into the same things. We're all here for the same thing -- which is probably these Raspberry Pis."
The small computer is used for a variety of sessions, including one called "Headless Pi," which uses only a wireless connection. In other sessions, it's connected to a keyboard and monitor.
"They're so incredibly small. They're so much fun -- and I get it for free," Martin enthused.
One of the sessions he took involved creating a text adventure, which is like a video game that uses text only or a book that allows the reader to create their own adventures. He's planning to use his Raspberry Pi to continue working on the text adventure he started.
Martin also showed off several projects he constructed in classes, including a love detector, which randomly generates a number from one to five when two individuals press buttons at the same time, and a sound sensor, which causes LED lights to flash when a microphone picks up sound.
On a more serious note, he talked about the impact the GenCyber camps have had on his future plans.
"It gave me an insight into what I wanted to do," Martin said. He plans to enroll in DSU's new Cyber Leadership and Intelligence program with the goal of going into cyber law.
Because the camps are designed to strengthen the pipeline of individuals who choose to pursue careers in cybersecurity or a related field, this is the kind of outcome desired.
However, Cronin said, it's equally beneficial for those who discover cybersecurity is not of interest to them.
Cronin doesn't know how many of the GenCyber campers have attended DSU since the first camp was offered, but he is certain some do, because he sees the swag years later.
"We give all the students backpacks," he said. "Every year it's a different backpack. When the freshmen are coming onto campus, we see these backpacks."