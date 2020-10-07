Lewis & Clark proposes 15-million-gallon expansion

Madison residents were asked on Monday whether they wanted to spend additional money during the 2020s to ensure obtaining more treated water from the Missouri River for future use -- and maybe even future profits.
The executive director of the Lewis & Clark water pipeline spoke to city commissioners about a plan to expand the regional water system's daily production from 45 million gallons of water to 60 million gallons.
As a current member of the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, Madison is among the communities that has first crack at choosing whether to order more treated from those additional 15 million gallons. As a member, the city has 1 million gallons of Lewis & Clark water earmarked for its use on a daily basis.
Troy Larson, LCRWS executive director, said Madison has the option to acquire an additional 552,000 gallons of reserved capacity -- an amount added to the city's current 1 million gallons -- if the city agrees to pay, under current estimates, $2.46 million for expansion costs. Among the 20 current members, Madison has a 3.7% share in the current water pipeline project.
Chad Comes, city engineer, currently serves as Madison's representative on the LCRWS board.
"Every member has an equal seat on the board," Larson said.
In total, the 15-million-gallon expansion is expected to cost about $97 million. LCRWS doesn't expect to receive money from participating members until construction starts, but financial details are still pending. Expansion construction could start in seven to eight years, depending on federal funding.
Larson said LCRWS officials plan to conduct a straw poll among members by the end of 2020 to determine their interest in financing the expansion.
Larson told the Madison commissioners that pipeline officials don't expect to find any difficulties in signing up communities to fund the expansion project. He said some communities have come to regret dropping out or not signing up for the initial version of the pipeline project. According to Larson, those communities include the Big Sioux Community Water System, Clay and Kingbrook rural water systems, and the cities of Canton and Brandon.
The LCRWS board currently plans to have members make a final decision on expansion participation on Jan. 1, 2022.
For the current pipeline project, Madison paid $2.01 million for its 1 million gallons, an amount that included $44,800 the city paid toward another 500,000 gallons of "excess capacity" that the city dropped in FY2003. All communities have paid 100% of their cost share, a combined $154 million. Current construction is funded with federal dollars, which amount to about an 80% funding share for the initial project.
According to Larson, during fiscal year 2020, LCRWS delivered a daily average of 18.1 million gallons of water to connected members, which was a 6.4% increase from the previous year. The FY2020 total was a new annual record, amounting to 6.64 billion gallons.
During the most recent operation testing, Larson said, researchers determined that the water pipeline system had a water-loss percentage of 0.35%, which is considered quite low. LCRWS will have community service to three states, covering an area the size of Connecticut.
Fifteen of the 20 current LCRWS members are now connected to the water pipeline. Additional connections -- about 34 miles of pipeline -- are under construction to the Iowa communities of Sioux Center and Hull. More connections are still needed to Sibley and Sheldon, both in Iowa, and to Madison.
Madison is not yet directly connected to the water pipeline. However, through cooperation with LCRWS, the Minnehaha Community Water Corporation and Big Sioux Community Water System, the city has access to additional treated water with the supply originating from Lewis & Clark resources. Larson said under the project's current construction timeline, Madison could have a direct connection to Lewis & Clark by 2025.
As a potential bonus to joining the expansion project, Larson said Madison has the option to sell its additional 552,000 gallons of water to other members or other customers connected to the LCRWS system. He referred to Madison's -- and other members' -- option of selling excess water as a "golden egg" for participants. Larson said Madison can currently sell its water share and could also sell its 552,000-gallon addition.
Under their current agreement, Lewis & Clark, MCWC, Big Sioux CWS and Madison already perform the selling and trading of treated, drinkable water. Brad Lawrence, city utility director, agreed with Larson's statement, telling the commissioners that the LCRWS expansion would give Madison more options in marketing its share of drinkable water.
