The Oldham-Ramona Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the school's multi-purpose room.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Northeast Educational Services Cooperative and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassie Johnson, and Superintendent Michael Fischer.
The board will consider one item of unfinished business: the school calendar for 2021-2022. Items of new business include: setting the driver's education fee for 2021, approving the driver's education instructor contract, approving the write-off of library book bills, and discussing an appointment for an open school board position beginning July 2021.
An executive session will be held for negotiations, to meet with legal counsel and to discuss personnel before a public session in which the board will consider a review and revision of school policies. These include board vacancies and sexual harassment.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 12.