MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Cranberry meatballs, rosemary potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread
Thursday: Goulash, warm cinnamon pears, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Friday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Sloppy joe, oven-baked french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, pineapple tidbits, steamed broccoli
Wednesday: Meatballs and gravy, applesauce, mashed potatoes, relishes, bread
Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, fresh fruit, refried beans
Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, mandarin oranges, green beans
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Cinnamon bread, peaches, juice
Tuesday: Cheese and egg breakfast, burrito, sliced pears, juice
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, juice
Thursday: Pancake and sausage on a stick, mandarin oranges, juice
Lunch
Monday: Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, baked beans
Tuesday: Tater tot hotdish
Wednesday: Hamburger, potato wedge fries
Thursday: Potato ole supreme
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast bites or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, mini donuts or cereal
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast sandwich, banana bread or cereal. HS/MS:
Breakfast sandwich, long john or cereal
Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, apple donut or cereal
Thursday: Elem: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal
Friday: Elem: Cinnamon roll or cereal. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll, mini donuts or cereal
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Teriyaki chicken noodle bowl, hamburger/cheeseburger, or sub; stir-fry vegetables
Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumstick, or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Breaded chicken drumstick, pizza, or sub; mashed potatoes, gravy
Wednesday: Elem: Chili and cinnamon roll, or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Chili and cinnamon roll, chicken strips, or sub; steamed carrot coins
Thursday: Elem: French toast sticks and sausage, or sack lunch; tri-tater. HS/MS: French toast sticks and sausage, Italian dunkers or pizza; tri-tater
Friday: Elem: Bosco sticks, or sack lunch; Texas ranchero beans. HS/MS: Bosco sticks, pizza, or sub; Texas ranchero beans