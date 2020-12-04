MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Cranberry meatballs, rosemary potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread

Thursday: Goulash, warm cinnamon pears, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Friday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Sloppy joe, oven-baked french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, pineapple tidbits, steamed broccoli

Wednesday: Meatballs and gravy, applesauce, mashed potatoes, relishes, bread

Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, fresh fruit, refried beans

Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, mandarin oranges, green beans

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Cinnamon bread, peaches, juice

Tuesday: Cheese and egg breakfast, burrito, sliced pears, juice

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, juice

Thursday: Pancake and sausage on a stick, mandarin oranges, juice

Lunch

Monday: Popcorn chicken, dinner roll, baked beans

Tuesday: Tater tot hotdish

Wednesday: Hamburger, potato wedge fries

Thursday: Potato ole supreme

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Breakfast bites or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, mini donuts or cereal

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast sandwich, banana bread or cereal. HS/MS:

Breakfast sandwich, long john or cereal

Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, apple donut or cereal

Thursday: Elem: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal

Friday: Elem: Cinnamon roll or cereal. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll, mini donuts or cereal

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Teriyaki chicken noodle bowl, hamburger/cheeseburger, or sub; stir-fry vegetables

Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumstick, or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Breaded chicken drumstick, pizza, or sub; mashed potatoes, gravy

Wednesday: Elem: Chili and cinnamon roll, or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Chili and cinnamon roll, chicken strips, or sub; steamed carrot coins

Thursday: Elem: French toast sticks and sausage, or sack lunch; tri-tater. HS/MS: French toast sticks and sausage, Italian dunkers or pizza; tri-tater

Friday: Elem: Bosco sticks, or sack lunch; Texas ranchero beans. HS/MS: Bosco sticks, pizza, or sub; Texas ranchero beans