The staff with the Madison Central School District reported on Friday afternoon that the public schools were informed that two persons associated with the schools were diagnosed with COVID-19.
The staff sent an email informing families that they received confirmation of one student or staff member at Madison Elementary School who had tested positive. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told the MES families there were no close contacts.
Jorgenson added that even though the latest diagnoses did not involve any close contacts, the staff would inform parents and guardians of any positive cases.
Staff members also informed families that one student or staff member at Madison Middle School had tested positive.
The middle school was working with South Dakota Department of Health officials to determine if there are any close contacts.
As SDDoH staff review the situation and if a child is considered a possible close contact, the school district will send another email to the parents and follow up with a phone call.
The SDDoH officials will make determinations of any students who are identified as close contacts and they will contact those parents.