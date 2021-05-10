Graduate Salmen focuses on kindness

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&