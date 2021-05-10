Graduate Salmen focuses on kindness

Graduating senior and Madison native Noah Salmen used kindness and faith rather than wealth as a measure of success when he addressed fellow graduates at the Dakota State University commencement ceremony on Saturday afternoon.
"In a world of darkness and hate, I want to leave you with hope and encouragement as well as strength to do the seemingly impossible," Salmen said in wrapping up his comments. "I am standing before you today for one reason only. God. Without Him, and therefore every mentor, opportunity and good thing, who knows where I would be?"
Salmen spoke in the final of three separate ceremonies. At 9 a.m., the commencement ceremony for graduates of the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences was held at the DSU Fieldhouse. At that ceremony, Miles Beacom was awarded an honorary doctorate.
Beacom is an alumnus of DSU, graduating with a business degree in 1981. He currently serves as the CEO of Premier Bankcard and has been a generous supporter of DSU. The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences is named for him.
A hooding ceremony was held for master's and doctoral graduates at 11:30 a.m. in the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The final ceremony of the day began at 2:30 p.m. for those receiving degrees from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Business Information Systems and the College of Education.
Beacom presented the commencement address at both ceremonies where bachelor's degrees were awarded. He used his life story to illustrate what he believes to be key life lessons.
"I knew exactly what I was going to do since I was five years old," he said as he began his remarks.
"No, that's not true," he then said, rescinding his previous comment. "When I graduated from Dakota State, I did not have a plan."
He explained that he knew he wanted to be his best and spoke about working hard in the pursuit of dreams. He mentioned his parents who encouraged him and spoke of sacrifices he made in the pursuit of his dreams. Among them was working two jobs during summer vacations while in college rather than hanging out with friends.
Beacom told graduates that he made an effort to learn everything he could about the companies for which he worked, both before accepting positions and after becoming employed. He did so as an employee by taking advantage of opportunities which presented themselves.
He also talked about his successes in business and used an example from parenting to make one of his points.
"Remain positive," Beacom said. "People are always watching you."
In closing, he provided a list of guidelines for living, including: do your best, make sacrifices for success, don't be afraid to make mistakes, do the right thing, don't be afraid to take chances, look for the good in situations, and love your family.
Salmen spoke following a musical interlude. He began with the story of Jack McCall, who sought fame by killing Wild Bill Hickok who was playing poker in Deadwood. He shot Hickok in the back and was executed three months later.
"Why do I share this heartwarming and truly inspiring story with you?" Salmen asked, with a tongue-in-cheek rhetorical question. "To show that anyone can be successful, but not everyone can be kind. Anyone can be famous and seek fame and fortune, but not everyone can forgive."
He noted that not everyone has the capacity to let go of bitterness in the face of disappointment. He pointed out that McCall could have lived as a rancher or gold miner, but he chose to kill a man instead.
Salmen told fellow graduates that they could consider themselves successful, quoting African American educator Brooker T. Washington, who said success is measured by obstacles overcome.
"Not only have we made it through rigorous coursework, late-night cramming, hours of Googling answers or SparkNoting books, but we have done so with the last year and a half of school occurring during a worldwide pandemic," he said.
Salmen reminded them that they would continue to face obstacles in a world "more divided than ever before" and encouraged them to be good people in facing these challenges.
"Over the last four years, for me, success has been making a difference in the lives of the kids I've had the privilege of knowing," Salmen said. On Saturday, he was being awarded a degree in elementary education. He has worked with children not only through his classes and student teaching but also by teaching Sunday School at church.
"What does success look like for you?" he asked fellow graduates. "I think success and happiness come from making a difference and using whatever you're good at as your avenue to make this world a little better, a bit kinder, a little more loving."
Salmen provided three guidelines for doing that. First, he encouraged laughter, citing studies which indicate laughter enhances self-esteem, utilizes more muscles in the body and releases chemicals that reduce stress.
Second, he encouraged kindness. Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who said darkness cannot drive out darkness, and St. Paul, who wrote in his letter to the Corinthians that love is patient and kind, Salmen talked about the importance of simply being nice.
"You wanna create a legacy that lasts forever? Build it on loving others. Be generous. Be respectful. Be selfless. And, at the risk of sounding like an elementary teacher, be nice," he said.
Finally, he encouraged fellow graduates to value important relationships -- with their family, with their friends and with God. He said that relationships with family and friends provide opportunities to both laugh and to practice patience and forgiveness.
"You can impact the people closest to you and create a domino effect of kindness. I know this sounds cliche, but it is truly the best way to make a change," Salmen said.
In concluding, he talked about the importance of God in his life and summed up his remarks by encouraging fellow graduates to remind themselves frequently of how they define success.
During the afternoon ceremony, 50- and 51-year graduates were recognized and Thomas E. Orton received the Distinguished Alumni Award. A 1969 graduate, Orton is now a semi-retired consultant, but he had an extensive management and teaching career.