Corrections officers find satisfaction in work at jail

Hanna Reinicke is a little embarrassed to admit to friends and persons she meets that she likes her job.
"It's a weird job to like, but I like it here," the Lake County corrections officer said. "I don't see myself going anywhere else."
She likes the people with whom she works. She likes the satisfaction that comes from being part of a closely-knit team. She actually likes the job's unpredictability.
"There isn't really a normal day," she said in talking about her work at the Lake County Jail.
Reinicke and her colleagues need to make sure inmates are safe, secure and fed. They need to ensure the inmates take their medications as prescribed and are transported to medical appointments. Those are some of the routine tasks, but not everything is routine.
"We try to deal with problems as they arise," her shift partner Hunter Eggert said.
The two have come to work in corrections from different backgrounds. Eggert's parents work in corrections in Sioux Falls, so he knew what he was getting into when he was hired nearly two years ago.
"My entire family is in law enforcement in some capacity," he said. He was working in the ag industry but had started looking for a different line of work when he saw the opening at the Lake County Jail.
Reinicke wasn't altogether ignorant of jail operations when she accepted a part-time job after graduating from high school nearly four years ago. She became interested in law enforcement when she did an internship with School Resource Officer Ben Gant. That was followed by an internship at the jail.
"I came here and stuck with here," she said. She toys with the idea of becoming a deputy or a police officer, but to date, she finds her current work satisfying enough to stick with it.
For Sheriff Tim Walburg, who administers the jail as part of the Sheriff's Office, finding corrections officers like Reinicke and Eggert is a challenge. He recently asked the Lake County Commission to approve a sign-on bonus to help him get "good, quality applicants to apply for the positions and stay."
The jail is staffed with eight full-time and three part-time employees, according to Reinicke. Full-time staff work in teams, which can call upon supervisor Chief Deputy Sarina Talich or upon deputies for assistance.
"We can rely on anybody here," Reinicke said. This is important because of the volatile nature of the jail environment.
"One simple thing can set it off," she indicated, noting that a mellow day can suddenly become intense with a booking, medical emergency and mental health crisis happening almost simultaneously.
Partners work together to mitigate these situations, according to Eggert.
"We can ask any of the deputies if we need help," Reinicke said.
They can also call upon the nurse who is under contract with the jail for assistance, according to Eggert. Sometimes, they just need to call her to get the information they need to take actions.
"If she doesn't know, she'll come in and call the hospital," he said. By coming in, she is able to personally assess the situation.
Lake County corrections officers are supported in their jobs by opportunities for training. They learn how to administer naloxone in response to an opioid overdose. They learn how to use a taser should a situation arise which requires that form of intervention.
"You have to be tased to be certified," Reinicke said.
Thus far, neither has needed to use the training, but they are grateful to be better equipped to handle challenges which could arise. This is especially true since a situation can change without much warning.
"Everything happens really fast," Eggert said.
In working at the jail, corrections officers need to be personally grounded, according to Reinicke. Inmates can be manipulative and may try to provoke corrections officers.
"All they have is time in here to think," she said.
Corrections officers need to have the capacity to resist being drawn into that drama. Having a partner with whom to vent and with whom to share tasks associated with the job makes that aspect of the job easier and is one source of job satisfaction.
"We're more than co-workers," Reinicke said. "We're family."
Since 1984, when former President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation declaring the first week in May as "National Corrections Officers Week," that week has been used to recognize those who "have the difficult and often dangerous assignment of ensuring the custody, safety and well-being" of inmates in prisons and jails. This year, corrections officers were recognized during the week of May 2-8.