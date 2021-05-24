Firefighters respond to Interlakes Sport emergency

Madison firefighters responded to an emergency call on Friday night that sent three fire trucks to a business on Madison's south side.
Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reported that firefighters received an emergency call at 7:55 p.m. that smoke was seen coming out of the roof of Interlakes Sport Center, a motorcycle and recreational vehicle business located on S.W. 10th St.
Minnaert said a motorist was driving by the business that evening, saw smoke rising out of the building's roof and called in the emergency.
Two fire engines and the fire department's aerial truck were sent to the scene. Inside the Interlakes building, firefighters found that a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle had caught fire due to a problem with its electrical system. The ATV fire had expanded inside the building so that about four or five other vehicles, such as snowmobiles and motorcycles, were also damaged.
In addition, Minnaert said the fire damaged an interior wall, but the damage didn't weaken the building structurally.
The firefighters finished their work at the scene at about 10:10 p.m.
No injuries were reported from the fire.