MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Hamburger on bun, red skin potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Tuesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie casserole, red spiced applesauce, breadstick, lettuce salad with tomatoes
Thursday: Swiss steak, baked potato, peach crisp, whole grain bread
Friday: Salmon with dill sauce, baby bakers, 5-way blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken fajita wrap, fresh fruit, corn
Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub, blue raspberry lemon slushie, green beans, potato chips
Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, bread, applesauce, peas
Thursday: Chicken patty on bun, peaches, tri-tater, baked beans
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: maple burstin' mini pancakes, pineapple tidbits
Tuesday: Chocolate chip muffin, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese stick, applesauce
Thursday: Long john donut, sliced peaches
Lunch
Monday: Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll
Tuesday: Walking tacos
Wednesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedge fries
Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast bites or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, mini donuts or cereal
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast sandwich, banana bread or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich, long john or cereal
Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, apple donut or cereal
Thursday: Elem: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal
Friday: Elem: Cinnamon roll or cereal. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll, mini donuts or cereal
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Soft shell tacos, or sack lunch; tater tots. HS/MS: Teriyaki chicken noodle bowl, hamburger/cheeseburger or subs; stir-fry vegetables
Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumstick, or sack lunch; mashed potatoes and gravy. HS/MS: Breaded chicken drumstick, pizza or subs; mashed potatoes and gravy
Wednesday: Elem: Chili and cinnamon roll, or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Chili and cinnamon roll, chicken strips or subs; steamed carrot coins
Thursday: Elem: French toast sticks and sausage, or sack lunch; tri-tater. HS/MS: French toast sticks and sausage, pizza crunchers or subs; tri-tater
Friday: Elem: Bosco sticks, or sack lunch; Texas ranchero beans. HS/MS: Bosco sticks, pizza or subs; Texas ranchero beans
