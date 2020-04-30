Library, 4-H offer new opportunity with LEGO Club

The staff of the Madison Public Library is missing their patrons -- "super-duper duper duper" missing them, according to children's librarian Lisa Martin.
However, in an effort to make the best of a bad situation, staff continues to develop new ways to provide services while the library is closed in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The May newsletter introduced two: binge boxes for families and a virtual LEGO club for children.
"I've always wanted to partner with the 4-H," Martin said about LEGO Club, which is co-sponsored by Lake County 4-H. "We have a lot of the same interests."
While Martin does keep busy producing a video storytime and a video magic lesson weekly, she decided to take advantage of the temporary library closure to reach out to 4-H adviser Jennifer Hayford. A virtual LEGO Club seemed like a good way to establish a working relationship because Lake County 4-H does have a LEGO Club for its members.
The idea emerged out of a brainstorming session the library staff held.
"We were looking for things that kids could do at home and show us," Martin said. They considered coloring and other projects before landing on the idea of a virtual LEGO Club.
Each Tuesday, Martin shares a challenge on the library's Facebook and Instagram accounts. When children have completed their projects, family members are asked to either upload a picture or email it to Martin, including the child's name, age and details about the build.
Each week, one builder will receive a prize. Martin said she uses an electronic wheel to select the winner rather than judging the pieces.
"I couldn't possibly choose which one is best," she said.
Her plan is to continue posting weekly challenges until the library is completely open. She will, however, continue after that if there is a request from library patrons to do so.
Martin will also continue recording storytime as long as the library is closed. Having mastered the knack of recording and editing the videos, she is incorporating a new component -- having guests come in to read to the children.
Scheduled guests include Emily Enga, Miss South Dakota Preteen USA Ambassador 2020; and Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert. Dennert is also a school bus driver and will be reading a Caldecott Honor Book, "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus" by Mo Willems.
"It will be good for the kids to meet their bus driver," Martin said.
Additionally, she is considering ways to adapt the annual summer reading program to accommodate any limitations which may be in place as the city adapts to new guidance provided by the state in response to COVID-19. The theme has been selected.
"We're doing a mythology and fairy tale theme this summer," Martin said.
To kick off the program, the library plans to send bingo cards to library patrons and others in the community. The goal is to get the bingo cards into as many children's hands as possible, which may mean they pass through a grandparent's hands or a neighbor's hands first as a result of the mass mailing.
The bingo cards will include a variety of reading opportunities. Some will be fun -- such as "read to a stuffed animal" or "read with a flashlight." Others will encourage readers to try new genres -- such as "read a book about a person" or "read a book about a sport."
"They get to decide how big or how long," Martin said.
Prizes will be distributed at the library.
Craft kits will also be available at the library. Kits have been selected for different skill levels and will be available on a first come, first serve basis. They include a tissue ladybug, a winter wand, a crown and a frog on a lily pad.
Although Martin did cancel the performer scheduled to kick off the summer reading program, she is hoping that by August, when the summer reading program wraps up, she can have a performer for that event.
Children are not the only ones to benefit from new programming at the library. With the binge box, library patrons can borrow a box of six DVDs for a period of up to seven days.
They can call or email the library and challenge the librarians to select movies around a specific theme. Twenty-four hours after librarians acknowledge receiving the request, the movies will be available for pickup -- except on Saturdays. Requests made on Saturday will be available on Monday.