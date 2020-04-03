Personnel with the South Dakota Highway Patrol reported that a motorcyclist was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital after his cycle was involved in a roadway accident with farm equipment on Wednesday afternoon.
Highway Patrol and other first-responder personnel went to the scene of a motorcycle-tractor accident that occurred at the intersection of 457th Ave. and 231st St., receiving the emergency call at about 2:42 p.m. The intersection is about 4 miles northeast of Madison.
Accident investigators report that at the time of the collision, a 17-year-old male from Madison was driving a 2013 John Deere tractor towing a manure spreader southbound on 457th Ave. and attempted to make a left turn onto 231st St.
Behind his tractor and also headed south, another 17-year-old male from Madison was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson FLHXI motorcycle.
Investigators report that the motorcycle tried to pass the farm equipment near the intersection of 457th Ave. and 231st St. while the tractor was making a left turn. The motorcycle made contact with the back of the tractor where it was hitched to the manure spreader.
The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet, received serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The other male received no injuries.
Investigators report that charges are pending against both teens.
As of Thursday, the Highway Patrol continued to the investigate the accident, and all of the related information is preliminary.
