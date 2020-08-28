The county budget and roads will once again be under consideration when the Lake County Commission meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will approve rental agreements for use of the 4-H grounds and approve a temporary special on-sale license for St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church prior to holding a provisional budget hearing at 9:20 a.m.
Following the hearing, Treasurer Deb Walburg is scheduled to bring an elderly tax freeze abatement to the commission, and Shelli Gust, commission administrative assistant, will discuss with members a personnel issue.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will present a utility occupancy application for Sioux Valley Energy and applications from residents interested in serving on the county roads and bridges advisory committee.
Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert is scheduled to speak with county commissioners about county roads at 10 a.m.
The commission will go into Board of Adjustment at 10:15 a.m. regarding the variance application previously approved for Hodne Homes. A public hearing was held in July after the South Dakota Supreme Court determined the Board of Adjustment had not considered both public interest and special conditions in originally granting the variance in 2018.
After the commission unanimously granted the variance a second time, Attorney Jimmy Nasser objected that there had been no factual findings. The agenda indicates the Board of Adjustment will consider "Findings of Fact in Support of its Motion to Approve Hodne Homes, LLC's Variance Application."
Discussion items include the Local Emergency Operations Plan and South Dakota Association of County Commissioners proposed resolutions. The commission will also go into executive session for personnel and pending litigation.