Staff with the Madison Central School District announced late Wednesday afternoon that two students or staff members at Madison Elementary School had recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
In an email, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told families that the school is working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if any additional students are considered close contacts to the infected persons.
School staff is providing information to SDDoH officials. If health officials believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the school district will send another email letter to parents of those students. School staff will also follow up with a phone call.
SDDoH will make determinations of any students who they identify as close contacts. Its staff will contact parents directly if a child is considered a close contact.