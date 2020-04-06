The Lake County Commission will meet in the commission room of the Lake County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. At this time, the commission has no plans to meet remotely, according to Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke.
In addition to routine business, the agenda includes a number of personnel issues. Sheriff Tim Walburg, Director of 911 Communications April Denholm and Janke are among those who will speak with commissioners about personnel.
Walburg will also bring to the commission bids for prisoner meals and an agreement to house adult prisoners at the Codington County Detention Center. Janke will also speak with commissioners about the election. Director of Equalization Rick Becker will take his oath of office and present the Board of Equalization schedule.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will discuss a number of items, including an application from Dale Bunkers for occupancy for underground construction on a county road right-of-way; replacement of fuel system and payment schedule; policy for ordering and distribution of culverts to townships; Bridge Improvement Grant award; bid awarding for AC Mat construction; fuel and full operation milling/reclaiming equipment; 2020 budget; and excavator financing.
The commission will receive an update on COVID-19 response from Chairperson Kelli Wollmann, Commissioner Aaron Johnson, and Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer. The commissioners will be asked to ratify the first amended plan for continuity of county operations and Lake County's FFRCA temporary leave policy.
