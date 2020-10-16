The following are area lunch menus for next week:
MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, peas, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Lasagna, peach crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Wednesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, au gratin potatoes, stir fry vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, California blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken fajitas
Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub
Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish
Thursday: Chicken sandwich
Friday: Macaroni and cheese
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Breakfast pizza, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cheese egg omelet, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: French toast sticks, cheese stick
Lunch
Monday: Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits
Tuesday: Walking tacos, mixed fruit cocktail, corn
Wednesday: Chicken patty on bun, applesauce, potato wedge fries, steamed broccoli
Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll, sliced peaches, green beans
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Waffles. HS/MS: Waffles or mini donuts
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast bites. HS/MS: Breakfast bites or long john
Wednesday: Elem: Mini pancakes. HS/MS: Mini pancakes or apple donut
Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy or long john
Friday: Elem: Mini donuts. HS/MS: Breakfast bites or mini donuts
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Popcorn chicken, or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole, hamburger/cheeseburger, or subs; baked beans
Tuesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sack lunch; steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, breaded chicken sandwich, or subs; steamed cauliflower
Wednesday: Elem: Sweet and sassy barbecued rib sandwich, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: chicken strips, french bread pizza, or subs; french fries
Thursday: Elem: Stuffed-crust pizza, or sack lunch; steamed corn. HS/MS: Philly cheesesteak sandwich, stuffed-crust pizza, or subs; steamed corn
Friday: Elem: Pizza crunchers, or sack lunch; steamed California blend veggies. HS/MS: Boneless chicken wings, pizza, or subs; steamed California blend veggies