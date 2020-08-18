In November, South Dakotans will determine whether they want the same freedom to use marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes that they have enjoyed in dealing with the pandemic that closed down much of the country.
At least that's one way of looking at it, according to area farmer Charlie Johnson, who was among a bipartisan group to endorse the marijuana reform campaign earlier this month.
"The governor [Kristi Noem], with COVID-19, asked the general population to use their own common sense. You could carry the same argument on to medical and recreational marijuana," Johnson said in a recent interview.
Two initiatives will be on the ballot during the general election. With Initiated Measure 26, a patient, with a recommendation from their doctor, could register for a medical marijuana program. Should the measure pass, the state Department of Health would oversee the dispensaries and product safety would be determined with laboratory testing.
In recent years, according to the Mayo Clinic website, studies have shown medical marijuana can be beneficial for individuals with a wide range of conditions, such as Alzheimer's, cancer, Crohn's disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis, severe and chronic pain and severe nausea.
Johnson pointed out that some of the drugs currently on the market, such as prescription opioids, are highly addictive, and he said it doesn't make sense to prevent access to a substance which could be beneficial because it's believed to have a similar side effect.
"The only reason we view it as a gateway drug is because we make it illegal," he said.
Constitutional Amendment A would enable individuals who are 21 or older to purchase and possess up to one ounce of marijuana. It would also create a system for regulating marijuana businesses, establish a 15% tax on marijuana sales to adults and protect patients' right to access to medical marijuana.
In discussing this, Johnson touched first on the financial benefits of passing Amendment A: the tax revenue which legalizing marijuana would generate.
"It's provided an increase in revenue for the state of Colorado and some other states," he said.
In an article published in 2019, Forbes looked at the economic benefits of legalizing marijuana, citing not only increased tax revenue but also job creation. The article reported seven of the 10 states which legalized marijuana tax and regulate it. Tax rates range from 10% to 37%.
In 2018, Washington generated $319 million in tax revenue, California generated $300 million, Colorado generated $266 million, Oregon generated $94.4 million, Nevada generated $69.8 million, Alaska generated $11 million and Massachusetts generated $5.2 million. Maine, Michigan, Vermont and the District of Columbia have also legalized marijuana but did not impose a tax on recreational use.
Johnson also compares marijuana use to alcohol consumption during the Prohibition. Although illegal, it is available and it is being consumed, sometimes resulting in criminal records for individuals who are not engaging in activities that harm others. Once a young person has been arrested, that record can impact their reputation, which in turn impacts their future, he noted.
"I think we have, for too long, criminalized our young population. There's a lot worse things young adults can get into," he said.
Former U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Brendan Johnson expresses a similar opinion on the website advocating marijuana reform in South Dakota.
"Prosecuting adults for possessing small amounts of cannabis places a costly burden on taxpayers and turns productive citizens into criminals who struggle to provide for themselves and their families," he said. He said law enforcement should focus on violent crimes, human trafficking and methamphetamine abuse.
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws cites a 2018 study published in Police Quarterly, one of Sage Journals' criminology and criminal justice publications, to support this opinion. Researchers looked at Uniform Crime Reports data from 2010 to 2015 to determine the public safety impact of legalizing marijuana in Washington and Colorado.
According to the article, those who advocated marijuana legalization argued that police effectiveness would improve if law enforcement officers focused resources on more serious offenses rather than on those related to marijuana. In analyzing the data, researchers found that violent and property crime clearance rates -- the number of cases cleared with arrests -- did improve in Washington and Colorado.
Charlie Johnson does believe that marijuana sales should be regulated just as alcohol and cigarette sales are regulated. He also believes that individuals should not be driving under the influence of a substance that impairs judgment, whether that is marijuana, alcohol or some other substance.
However, with those public safety parameters in place, he also believes individuals should have the freedom to choose whether or not to use marijuana.
"I view it as the individual's right to make their own choice, especially when it's for medicinal use," he said.
Johnson finds it ironic that Noem, who claimed to trust the people of South Dakota to make the right choices regarding the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, should oppose the initiatives that will offer relief to those who are suffering from some medical conditions, will generate tax revenue for the state and will free law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes.