The staff members at two Madison public schools announced late Tuesday that two new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed among the persons in their school buildings.
Local families were informed by email that a student or staff member at Madison High School and a student or staff member at Madison Middle School had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated that the schools were currently working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts.
School officials plan to provide information to the SDDoH staff. If Madison Central staff believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the school district will send out another email to those parents. The staff members will also follow-up with a phone call.
The state health department will make determinations of any students identified as a close contact, and health-care workers will contact those parents.