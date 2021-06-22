Knights of Columbus make donation to Valiant Living

The good times just keep coming at Valiant Living. First, COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on Easter Sunday. Then a donation in the amount of $6,575 was received from the Knights of Columbus.
"Most of them were person-specific," said Donna Uthe, executive director, about the funds received from the Knights of Columbus. "They were for things they cannot afford."
In addition to a donation which assists four individuals, the Knights also make a donation which can be used to help other individuals. That donation does not go into the general fund but is used to help individuals purchase necessities such as clothes and bedding.
Even those who live independently may not earn enough to meet all of their needs.
"We do have people who make their own wages. By the time they pay their rent, their resources are very low," Uthe indicated.
She said donations are greatly appreciated. The best way to support Valiant Living is by making a donation through the foundation.
The donation came at a time when those who are supported by Valiant Living are beginning to enjoy greater freedom. In March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached South Dakota, precautions were taken to protect those individuals.
Services were provided to individuals in their homes rather than at the center, and individuals were not able to do their own shopping or engage in leisure activities outside their residences. Uthe reported those precautions paid off and credits the staff with their success.
"They are responsible for COVID not getting into any of our houses. I commend them," she said.
Now that 100% of the individuals served have been vaccinated, those restrictions have been eased and the staff is no longer required to wear masks. Uthe said these changes have been well received.