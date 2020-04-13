Horizon Health Care Inc. was awarded $1.06 million in federal funding last week to help the Howard-based system of health centers deal with the current COVID-19 pandemic and serve patients.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $3.52 million to four health centers in South Dakota. Through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, Horizon was awarded $1.06 million to help detect and treat COVID-19 and maintain its health-care capacity levels.
According to Wade Erickson, chief financial officer with Horizon, the center's No. 1 priority centers on the safety of patients and staff. Horizon has also given priority to ensuring that the organization has the staffing to support all of its communities across the state during the pandemic.
Horizon operates 32 clinics located across South Dakota.
Horizon received an award in late March amounting to about $76,000 that was specifically designated for an immediate COVID-19 response. The funding was dedicated to purchasing supplies such as personal protective equipment, infection-control supplies and lab-testing supplies and providing community education related to the epidemic. The funds also allowed for more flexibility to diagnose and treat COVID-19, including maintaining or increasing health center capacity and staffing levels.
The $1.06 million originated from the federal government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Alex Azar, HHS secretary, said the health centers were playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and reducing burdens on the nation's emergency rooms and hospitals.
Erickson stated, "These funds also allow for enhancing our current tele-health infrastructure to support virtual assessment and monitoring of not only COVID-19 symptomatic patients, but it will also allow for us to provide routine primary health care to all of our patients while limiting any potential unneeded exposure."
According to Erickson, the timing of the award was crucial for supporting Horizon's ongoing operational costs. Similar to other health-care organizations, HHC has experienced a significant decrease in operational revenue, including having eight dental clinics open only for dental emergencies.
Erickson said the Horizon Health Foundation has continued to provide support through a COVID-19 Relief Campaign, alleviating some of the long-term negative effects.
"We are very thankful for those that have already so generously contributed to this campaign to support our staff on the front lines with Employee Emergency Assistance Funds, as well as funds to ensure that we are able to continue providing high-quality, affordable health care," he said.