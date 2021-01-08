Chester
The Chester Area School Board will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will hear a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative from Janet Park, set the school board election date for June 15 and receive reports from both elementary and secondary principals.
Superintendent Heath Larson will provide a report including information on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, give an update on online learning and introduce the 2021-22 school calendar.
Oldham-Ramona
The Oldham-Ramona Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday in the school district's multi-purpose room.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive four reports: Northeast Educational Services Cooperative, Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson and Superintendent Michael Fischer.
The agenda includes no items of unfinished business. New business includes setting the date for the school board election, possibly for April 13; superintendent and business manager evaluations; the trade-in and purchase of a bus; COVID-19 updates regarding the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which concerns paid leave, and facility use; and the review and revision of some district policies and regulations.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Rutland
The Rutland School Board will hold a regular meeting at 5:50 p.m. on Monday in the school's media center.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and one from Superintendent Brian Brosnahan.
Items for discussion and action include a washer and dryer, Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) policy review discussion, setting the school board election for April 13 or June 15, expiration of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and appointment of the ASBSD Legislative Action Network member.
The board will go into executive session to discuss personnel. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Madison
The Madison School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school/middle school library.
Board members Tom Farrell, Keith Bundy and Rob Honomichl will review bills and financial reports prior to the meeting, which the full board will consider for approval.
The board will hear a request to hire Elle Gehrels as a playground supervisor at $9.70 per hour. Administrator reports will be given.
The board will review the five-year capital outlay plan; discuss the 2021-22 district calendar; establish April 13 as the annual school district election date to be combined with the city of Madison's election; and discuss the school board retreat.
Executive session is planned at the end of the meeting.