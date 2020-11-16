The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to routine business, the commission will award a bid for a box culvert project and approve a letter of contract for engineering services for that project.
Sheriff Tim Walburg will speak with commissioners about surplus property and personnel. Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will speak with them about equipment issues.
Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will present a variance application for the Karla Lubben Trust and a conditional-use application for Ricky and Vicki Johns. In addition, she will ask commissioners to approve two plats: one for the Stoney Point Addition and one for the Doblar Addition.
Two discussion items are on the agenda: Five Year Plan Certification and remote meeting technology, which could be reimbursed through CARES Act funding.