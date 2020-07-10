The Madison School Board will conduct two formal meetings on Monday -- the first to finish business from the 2019-20 school year, and the second to start school district business for 2020-21.
The board members will start their meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria for the middle- and high-school complex by reviewing the end-of-the-year financial information.
After hearing any public comments, the board members will consider amending the 2020-21 school calendar, which includes adding a second day to the school start open house for students, setting the event for Aug 18-19. The first day of classes is scheduled on Aug. 20.
Before ending the first meeting, the board members will review a resolution of thanks.
After the start of the second meeting, Mitchell Brooks, the district's business manager, will administer the oath of office to Rob Honomichl (re-elected) and Richard Avery (new member), who won seats in the June election.
Brooks will also preside over the election of boards president; the elected president will preside over the election of a vice president.
The board members will review personnel actions that include resignations from Sarah Conrad as the middle school art teacher effective at the end of 2019-20 school year and Char Hansen as a custodian effective July 15.
The school board will hear reports from school administrators and move on to designations needed for the new school year. Those actions include naming an official newspaper and bank depositories that include Wells Fargo Bank, First Bank & Trust, Great Western Bank, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union and East River Federal Credit Union.
The board members will also appoint Brooks as treasurer of all district funds and authorize Superintendent Joel Jorgenson or another board member to sign checks in the treasurer's absence. They will designate bonded employees, including the business manager, bookkeeper and activities director.
In other business, the board members will consider:
-- Designating Lammers & Kleibacker as legal counsel.
-- Appointing Brooks as the authorized representative for the food-service program and Title and IDEA federal-funding applications and Jorgenson as the authorized representative for all other federal and state programs.
-- Approving membership in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota-sponsored Emergency School Bus Assistance Pact.
-- Approving the publication of staff salaries for 2020-21 as required by state law.
-- Appointing membership in the district's standing committees.
-- Appointing persons as surplus-property appraisers: Brad Eichmann, Stan Fods and Cotton Koch.
-- Designating the time, date and location of regular board meetings as the second Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m.
-- Adopting district policies for 2020-2021.
-- Approving a food-service vendor contract with St. Thomas School.
-- Approving recommendations from the health-insurance committee.
-- Approving annual busing proposals from the Oldham-Ramona, Chester and Rutland school districts.
-- Selecting a choice from candidates running in the South Dakota High School Activities Association runoff election and casting a ballot.