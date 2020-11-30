City commissioners last week approved signing 12 acquisition letters issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that provided federal grants to help purchase structures affected by a 2019 natural disaster in Madison.
The letters were sent by state Department of Public Safety officials to Mayor Marshall Dennert of Madison notifying the city of the grant awards. Jim Poppen, a state hazard mitigation officer, wrote that the awards were given to Madison to facilitate the purchase and demolition of structures located in a special flood hazard area within city limits.
The dozen grants are associated with a South Dakota natural disaster declared on June 7, 2019 -- designated as DR-4440-SD -- that was caused by a severe winter storm and related flooding.
Dennert told the city commissioners that after the city provided its approval, state officials would need to do the same. After the state's approval, property owners would receive a letter and grant officials would send the funds to Madison officials. Then, the city can move to purchase the approved properties.
The total amount of federal funding in the letters -- related to the Madison property purchase project -- amounted to about $1.15 million.
The individual grant awards in the letters were outlined as:
-- A federal share of $61,900 with a 10% state share of $8,260.
-- A federal share of $111,100 with a 10% state share of $14,800.
-- A federal share of $51,460 with a 10% state share of $6,860.
-- A federal share of $51,300 with a 10% state share of $6,840.
-- A federal share of $127,400 with a 10% state share of $16,980.
-- A federal share of $77,500 with a 10% state share of $10,340.
-- A federal share of $74,200 with a 10% state share of $9,900.
-- A federal share of $77,800 with a 10% state share of $10,400.
-- A federal share of $200,900 with a 10% state share of $26,800.
-- A federal share of $78,300 with a 10% state share of $10,400.
-- A federal share of $149,500 with a 10% state share of $19,900.
-- A federal share of $86,200 with a 10% state share of $11,500.
For each of the 12 properties, if the total eligible project cost is less than the grant amount, the respective federal, state and local shares are reduced.
Copies of the DPS notification letters, dated Nov. 5, were also sent to Kody Keefer, Lake County's emergency manager, and Mark Nelson, a regional coordinator with the state Office of Emergency Management.