Rising Hope offers new mental health option in Madison

Hope, poet Emily Dickenson wrote, is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul -- and sings the tune without words -- and never stops at all.
Hope, said Desmond Tutu, winner of the Nobel Prize for Peace, is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.
Hope, according to writer Anne Lamott, begins in the dark, the stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the dawn will come.
Hope is what a new counseling service in Madison will offer. Rising Hope, which will be temporarily located at 203 S. Egan Ave., states on its website that "our mission is to remove barriers to access quality mental health services and increase hope in our rural communities."
With offices in Pierre, Burke, Yankton, Tea, Aberdeen and Madison, Rising Hope offers a wide range of services, including individual therapy, couples counseling, family counseling, coaching, anger management and telehealth.
"We are committed to helping people who are experiencing emotional, psychological, personal or family problems to increase hope and fulfill their treatment goals for a better life," the website states.
While Rising Hope is new to the community, the face which clients see when they walk through the door will be a familiar one. Colette Tolley has worked at Community Counseling Services for more than 13 years. In joining Rising Hope, she will be realizing one of her dreams: working in a private practice environment.
"Jill is very much about `how do I make other people's dreams come true'?" Tolley explained.
Jill Janecke started Rising Hope in Pierre, another community with an established major mental health provider. She and her husband Brad Janecke recognized that a need still existed in the community and sought to fill that gap with Rising Hope.
"They run Rising Hope together. They work very much as a team," Tolley said. She sees a similar need in the Madison area.
"There's more need than Community Counseling Services can serve," Tolley said.
She will be joined at Rising Hope by Morgan Bialas, whose forte is couples therapy.
In joining Rising Hope, Tolley has found an opportunity to learn a new therapeutic method -- EMDR, or eye movement desensitization and reprocessing. This approach has been found to be especially effective with helping individuals deal with trauma-based mental health issues, according to Tolley.
"So much of people's depression and anxiety comes from trauma," she explained. With EMDR, the memories remain, but they are released from the strong emotions associated with them.
This approach became more widely used after 9-11, according to Tolley. In exploring why those who experienced the trauma of the event did not exhibit anticipated mental health issues, mental health professionals came to understand that because individuals were moving to evacuate the area of the Twin Towers, their minds processed the information differently.
"The memories couldn't sink in. The memories couldn't solidify, so it got processed," Tolley said. With EMDR, the therapist helps the client use eye movement to replicate that experience and activate both sides of the brain to process trauma.
She is quick to note that this is just one more tool she has in her toolbox to assist individuals who make appointments to see her.
"I don't get stuck on any one type of approach because everyone is so different," Tolley said.
In addition to having a master's degree in counseling and one in school administration from South Dakota State University, she has a bachelor's degree in elementary special education from Dakota State University. She is also trained in cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy and functional family therapy, according to the Rising Hope website.
Tolley said that learning is an integral part of her approach to providing services. Required to earn 40 CEUs (continuing education units) for licensing purposes, she often earns as many as 120.
"I enjoy learning, so I'm always grabbing something to read or do or taking online CEUs," she said. This gives her a wide repertoire to draw from in meeting with individuals.
"It's really about what people need," Tolley said. "I use all my training from everything I've done."
She said she is happy to see the stigma associated with mental health issues decreasing over time.
"We don't view someone with a heart condition as faulty, but if they have a mental health issue, they are," she said. This attitude is more prevalent among older adults than younger people, who are more willing to get help when they need it.
While talking with friends or family members may be adequate in some situations, a trained therapist can sometimes offer insights into counter-productive patterns that those with emotional attachments may not recognize.
"It's all about our perception, and really, we all have irrational thinking or negative thinking sometimes," Tolley said.
In order to make an appointment, individuals who would like to take advantage of the new counseling service can go to the Rising Hope website at risinghope605.com and click on "New Clients." They will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
Therapy may be covered by insurance; individuals will have to check with their providers. The number of sessions will vary from situation to situation. Some may find a monthly appointment to be adequate; others may meet weekly or bi-weekly.
"There are people that can come in on EAP (Employee Assistance Program) and they can resolve it in five sessions. There are other people who continue longer than that," Tolley said.
She emphasized that therapy isn't a one-size-fits-all relationship. Individuals seeking help may have to try several different therapists to find one with whom they are comfortable.
"You have to find a therapist that fits you. That's the most important part of therapy," Tolley said.