The Madison School Board scheduled a special meeting on Thursday afternoon to consider hiring a new student advocate at Madison Middle School.
The school board members will meet at 4 p.m. using Zoom with the meeting organized in Room 400 at the high school. The school building is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public can access the meeting online at www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvPaujSTlkaFAztixiNDtQ.
After the board members establish a quorum, they will consider hiring Megan Bundy as a middle school student advocate to replace Betsy Schamber with wages set at $48,400.
The hiring is the only item on the meeting agenda.