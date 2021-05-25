City officials hear 1st reading of medical marijuana regulations

Madison’s city commissioners on Monday heard the first reading of a temporary ordinance dealing with issuing licenses or permits for medical-cannabis enterprises that want to operate within Madison’s city limits.
While the state of South Dakota looks to legalize and regulate the use of marijuana and cannabis products for medical purposes, state law allows cities such as Madison to have cannabis establishments obtain a local license, zoning permit or registration to operate. The municipalities can also charge a reasonable fee for the license, permit or registration.
On Monday, members of Madison’s planning and zoning commission attended the start of the city commission meeting for a joint session of the bodies. The planning commissioners attending were Jim Iverson, Bob Maxwell, Jennifer Wolff, Donna Fawbush, Roger Olson and Michael Johnson.
During the hearing regarding the temporary ordinance for medical-cannabis establishments, city officials listened to two men speak about how persons have used medical marijuana to treat conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and pain.
Iverson, who led the planning commission’s participation in the joint session, asked the commissioners if they wanted to make a recommendation to the Madison City Commission. The members of the city planning commission made a recommendation for the temporary ordinance’s approval. After giving their recommendation, the joint session ended, and the planning commissioners left the meeting.
The city commissioners later approved the first reading of the proposed ordinance, designated as Ordinance No. 1633. They will still need to hear a second reading of the ordinance before making its provisions part of local law.
While medical marijuana is scheduled to become legal in South Dakota on July 1, the state Department of Health has until Oct. 29 to create the regulations related to the distribution of medical marijuana to consumers.
Part of Ordinance No. 1633 states that Madison officials have the authority to create a temporary ordinance for issuing any local permit and licenses for medical cannabis establishments within city limits.
The ordinance states that city officials will need to make further study of how medical marijuana and/or cannabis businesses will operate within the city and its zoning ordinances. Madison officials plan to “...study, analyze and evaluate the impacts of medical cannabis establishments and to fully explore the impacts of any proposed regulations regarding medical cannabis establishments.”
Ordinance No. 1633 also states that the temporary measure will provide for zoning and building permit changes and any amendments to Madison’s comprehensive plan “...can be completely examined with adequate public input from citizens, business interests and medical cannabis industry representatives.”
The temporary ordinance will require medical cannabis operations to apply for a permit and/or license from Madison officials, but city officials will not accept those applications until the state Department of Health has provided its cannabis-related regulations to South Dakota municipalities. The temporary ordinance states, “Any application received prior to such regulations being promulgated shall be denied.”
City officials do not plan to consider approving the temporary ordinance until a meeting in June.
New official depository
City officials had added to the agenda a designation for First Premier Bank as an official financial depository for municipal funds during 2021.
Commissioners approved First Premier Bank and added the bank to the city’s depository list.
June 1 meeting
The commissioners announced changing their next meeting date to Tues., June 1, due to the Memorial Day holiday.