Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson explained on Tuesday morning how he will rob Peter to pay Paul this year and, with approval from county commissioners, continue to improve roads in the county.
Each year, when county commissioners are crafting the county's budget for the next year, departments are asked to project line item costs. As the year progresses, adjustments are made as needs arise and bids for projects come in higher than expected due to factors over which county employees have no control.
While the county does budget contingency funds to cover those additional expenses, Nelson has made a practice of looking for areas in the highway budget which he can cut to cover those costs.
On Tuesday morning, he explained that he will draw from funds allocated for road repairs to help cover this year's overlay projects, and he will draw from funds allocated for gravel crushing to save a road through a ditch rehabilitation project.
This discussion occurred while commissioners were considering bids for highway department projects, supplies and rental equipment which were awarded at the regular meeting.
Last year, when the lowest bid for the planned overlay project came in $300,000 over the amount budgeted, Nelson proposed an alternative to moving forward on that project. This included grinding up three sections of roadway that were in especially poor condition, saving $500,000, and using the remaining funds for more immediate needs, such as culvert replacement, crushing gravel and purchasing more asphalt patch material.
This year's recommendations took last year's work into consideration. Currently, the county has an adequate supply of gravel as a result of gravel crushing which was done last year, and the county's roads -- while still showing break-up -- are in better shape than they were last year at this time, according to Nelson. In both cases, funds remain for work to continue this year.
The ditch project is three-quarters of a mile south of the Kingsbury County line on County Road 53. The plan is to line the ditch with Geotech fabric, place crushed gravel on the lower four feet and top the slope with dirt.
"If we don't do something with this ditch, we're going to lose the road," Nelson told commissioners.
The bid accepted was from Johnson Brothers Excavation for $66,808. In the highway department's budget, $33,192 remains for gravel crushing.
Three overlay projects were bid: nine miles of County Road 15, one mile of County Road 17 and 3.5 miles of County Road 36. After reviewing bids with commissioners, Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, told them the county could not do all three.
The first -- County Road 15 -- involves putting a two-inch cap on the existing roadway from SD-34 to the Minnehaha County line. Nelson reported this stretch of road, which goes through Chester, is the most traveled road in the county.
"If we don't do something, we'll be doing a complete rebuild," he told commissioners. The lowest bid for that was $1,111,109 from Duininck, Inc., a company with locations in Minnesota and South Dakota.
The second is the stretch of County Road 17 north of SD-34 which was ground up last year.
"They'll come in, blade it, pack it, crown it and put a four-inch cap on it. All the gravel work is done," Nelson said.
The lowest bid on that was $321,643 with prime oil from Bowes Construction out of Brookings. Completely reconstructing that mile of road to Department of Transportation specs would cost around $870,000, according to Commissioner Dennis Slaughter.
In considering the third project, which involved the 3.5 miles west of County Road 23 on old SD-34, a bid was considered which involves a new hot-in-place process that recycles 100% of the original materials. Nelson reported he is not familiar with the process but has watched videos.
That bid at $348,902 was significantly lower than other bids, which ranged from $808,492 to $4,035,970. Slaughter reported that Beadle County has used the hot-in-place process and is currently satisfied with the results, but does not know how it will hold up.
The commission accepted Nelson's recommendation that the first two projects be done this year and the third be delayed until next year.
"My opinion is that if we can bid it out next year, we can bid the whole stretch," he said. Slaughter noted that by waiting a year, they will have a better idea how the hot-in-place process holds up in Beadle County. The combined cost of the two projects will be $1,432,752, which is $97,620 over the amount allocated for overlay projects this year. In using funds allocated for hot and cold mix for road repair to cover the difference, Nelson will have $102,380 to purchase materials for repairs this year.
In other business related to the highway department, the commission:
-- Approved assigning $172,453.59 in Surface Transportation Program funding to the road and bridge fund for bridge replacement. The county uses these funds for the local match when applying for various grant programs related to bridge rehabilitation and replacement.
-- Approved supplementing the line item for road oil with $34,836.85 received with STP funding as a result of federal COVID-19 funding.
-- Approved a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy and one from Triotel Communications, Inc.
-- Approved a resolution asking the state DOT to hire Banner Associates to inspect all bridges in Lake County at two-year intervals, with the exception of reinforced box culverts which should be reinspected at four-year intervals. The local match for the inspection work is 20%.
-- Approved resolutions authorizing the state DOT "to program for construction" three bridge projects in Lake County. The applications will be submitted for the Local Federal Bridge Replacement Program. According to a press release earlier this year, the DOT has $21.4 million available for projects statewide.
Nelson indicated that one of the bridges on his initial list was not a good option as a result of repairs made following the September 2019 flood. He indicated it would no longer meet the specifications for replacement.
The bridges for which replacement funding was requested include the bridge between Round Lake and Brant Lake on 462nd Avenue, the bridge over the creek between Lake Madison and Round Lake on 238th Street, and the bridge over the tributary to the east fork of the Vermillion River on 241st Street.
-- Approved hiring Richard Wise to work as a heavy equipment operator pending satisfactory pre-employment screening.