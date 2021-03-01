The staff with the Madison Central School District informed families on Friday afternoon that a substitute school teacher working in Madison's public schools had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told parents and guardians in an email that the teacher did not have any close contacts with others in Madison's schools.
Jorgenson told the families that while the latest coronavirus diagnosis did not involve any close contacts, school staff would inform parents and guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases.