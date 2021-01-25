Firefighters from across Lake County responded to an emergency call from a Lake Madison neighborhood that destroyed a large shed and its contents.
Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reported that his firefighters received the emergency call at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday and manned five fire trucks to go to the scene. When they arrived at the site located at 6526 Evergreen Acres Drive, the Madison firefighters found a large shed engulfed in flames.
According to Minnaert, fire departments from across the county responded to the emergency located on the south side of Lake Madison, and about 18 fire trucks arrived at the scene.
Minnaert said property damage was limited to the large shed and its contents. No injuries were reported.
The fire's cause is under investigation with the state fire marshal scheduled to visit the site on Monday.
Among the property items stored in the shed were vehicles, boats, all-terrain vehicles and personal watercraft.
The Madison firefighters returned to their fire station at about 8:10 p.m. on Friday.