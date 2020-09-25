The Madison City Commission will hear the second reading of the city's budget for 2021 when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
After the second reading, the commissioners will consider approving next year's municipal budget.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/135539629. Individuals can also connect by phone by dialing 872-240-3212 and using the access code 135-539-629.
At about 5:30 p.m., the commissioners have scheduled a hearing to listen to any testimony regarding the assessment rolls for the 2019 sidewalk improvement and sidewalk repair projects. After the hearing, the commissioners will consider adopting resolutions accepting both rolls and levying assessments for sidewalk improvements and sidewalk repairs.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a final review and acceptance for the KLJ engineers and National Sealant & Concrete LLC regarding an airport improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign damages, descriptions and dimensions for a Park Creek rock wall repair project related to 2019 flooding.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign damages, descriptions and dimensions for a rock wall project related to water-control facility sites at Memorial Park and within an area between Egan and Harth avenues.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign damages, descriptions and dimensions for a rock wall project related to additional water-control facility sites in Madison.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign damages, descriptions and dimensions for bridges damaged by 2019 flooding.
-- Discussing long-range planning, an employee-climate survey and a community-needs survey.
-- Approving a COVID-19 policy.
-- Discussing any updates to the COVID-19 pandemic.