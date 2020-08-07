The Madison City Commission will review an agreement with the state transportation department regarding the expansion of an apron at the city airport when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation regarding the apron expansion design work.
The commissioners will conduct their meeting using distance-connection technology. Anyone can join the meeting by going online GoToMeeting.com with a computer, tablet or smartphone and accessing global.gotomeeting.com/join/356835653. Individuals can also use a phone by dialing 872-240-3412 and using access code 356-835-653.
The commissioners will also consider authorizing the purchase of an Elgin Broom Bear street sweeper.
After the end of the official commission meeting, city officials will hold a discussion about the 2021 budget.