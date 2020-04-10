The Chester School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report from business manager Kristi Lewis and issue contracts for the 2020-21 school year. Members will also receive reports from elementary Principal Amy Johnson and from middle school/high school Principal Julie Eppard.
Superintendent Heath Larson's report will include a South Dakota High School Activities Association membership resolution, open enrollments and a student health services contract with the state Department of Health.