The Madison City Commission will review the contractor bids submitted for installing underground electrical wiring in a Madison neighborhood when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will review three bids that construction contractors submitted to help install new electrical wiring in the Cyber Estates neighborhood development currently under construction in northeast Madison. After studying the bids, the commissioners will consider approving one for the contract.
The commissioners will conduct their meeting using online and phone connections available to city officials and the public. To the meeting join online, use a computer, tablet or smartphone and access https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/180082669. Individuals can also use their phones and join by dialing 224-501-3412 and using the access code 180-082-669.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Hearing a request from Dan Fritz, a veterans honor park committee member, concerning a waiver for a building permit fee.
-- Acknowledging a contractor agreement and indemnity agreement for Prunty Construction of Brookings regarding a 2019 water main improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with Nielson Development LLC regarding capital improvements related to the Cyber Estates development project.
-- Setting a date to open bids regarding the installation of a concrete slab in Memorial Park.
-- Declaring a sewer jet trailer as surplus property, appointing property appraisers and setting a bid date for selling the trailer.
-- Holding a discussion on COVID-19-related updates.
At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.
After the official meeting is closed, the commissioners will hold a 2021 municipal budget discussion, scheduling its start at 7:30 p.m.
For the budget discussion, individuals can join online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/486553029. They can also join by phone by dialing 872-240-3412 and using access code 486-553-029.