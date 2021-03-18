Lake County Commissioners on Tuesday morning previewed the annual report which will be published in The Daily Leader.
Auditor Paula Barrick, who presented several documents with additional information, drew attention to two numbers. A statement of revenues, expenditures and fund balances shows a net gain of $1,390,940.62. Another report showed the county received $984,110.05 in grant funding, of which $869,741.23 was related to the coronavirus pandemic.
A modified cash balance sheet showed that at year end, the county had $6,636,764.66 in the general fund; $678,356.93 in the road and bridge fund; $539,736.33 in the building fund; and $115,417 in other governmental funds. The total in fund balances at the end of 2020 was $7,970,274.92.
A statement of revenues, expenditures and changes in fund balances indicates the county's portion of taxes collected was $4,797,130.10. Other county revenue, including licenses and permits, grants and various fees, came to $3,065,792.73. Another $666,188.68 was collected for goods and services with miscellaneous revenue in the amount of $90,806.98 bringing total county revenue for 2020 to $8,692,060.19.
In response to a comment regarding the amount of money that flows through the Auditor's Office, Barrick, who previously served as deputy auditor and was appointed to fill out Bobbi Janke's term, told commissioners, "Sitting in that chair [the auditor's] is different than sitting out there [in the outer office]."
In other business, the commissioners:
-- Approved an operating transfer in the amount of $85,291 to the Emergency Management Fund. Barrick reported this transfer is budgeted.
-- Approved a wage adjustment for part-time correctional officer Austin Powell. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, reported that he does not often work and did not receive a wage adjustment when his colleagues received theirs.
-- Learned Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann will be making classroom presentations again this year, as she did last year, in lieu of courthouse tours for National County Government Month.
-- Approved without formal vote preparing an application for a court security grant to purchase a portable metal detector. Gust reported $10,000 is available statewide and indicated, "They're not going to be able to fund many projects for $10,000."
-- Approved a resolution authorizing the reconveyance of property owned by Lake County as a result of a tax deed process to the previous owner, East Creek Acres, LLC. Gust reported the owners did not know the registered agent was not paying taxes and wished to remedy the situation. Taxes and fees in the amount of $1,468.09 were paid in full.
-- Approved a commercial solid waste hauler license and permit application from Waste Connections of South Dakota, Inc., d.b.a. Cook's Wastepaper and Recycling.
-- Appointed Daniel Hansen to serve out the term of Craig Johannsen on the Lake County Planning Commission. His term will end in 2022.
-- Approved three plats: Lots 1 and 2 of Elverud Addition in Summit Township, subdividing the existing farmstead from the adjacent farmland; Lot 2 of C&K Hogs Addition in Nunda Township, subdividing a lot for a CAFO; and Lot 1 of Simonson's Addition in Chester Township, subdividing the existing farmstead from the adjacent farmland.
As the Board of Adjustment, the commission:
-- Approved a variance for Warren and Trudy Quail to build a deck walkway on their lake home in Lakeview Township. They requested a variance of 3 feet on the east sideyard because the nonconforming lot is narrow, 58 feet wide on the roadside.
-- Approved a variance for David and Kelly Hasvold to build a new two-story home on their lot adjacent to Lake Madison. They requested a variance of 4 feet from the north sideyard because the nonconforming lot is narrow, 39 feet wide on the roadside.
"The existing house is on the property line and they are moving off the property line by 5 feet," planning and zoning officer Mandi Anderson told commissioners.