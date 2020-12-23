The city commissioners on Monday approved an application to the federal government for compensation in repairing damage to six park sites in Madison -- damage caused by flooding in September 2019.
Madison officials had prepared an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting about $20,000 in federal assistance.
During their meeting, Madison's city commissioners were told that most of the damage had occurred at Flynn Field and the Thue softball diamonds, both located on S. Egan Ave. The application to FEMA listed damages at Flynn Field and the Thue diamonds as washouts to pea-stone walkways, sediment build-ups that damaged ballfields and grass, and irrigation-system pump damage. Floodwater had also caused water-heater damage to concession-stand equipment.
The commissioners were also told about damage to recreation-trail pavement. The application listed damage to the Payne Recreation Trail where floodwater had undermined the trail's pavement.
The application also listed damage to:
-- Buildings and the playground at Yogi Bear Park on E. Center St.
-- The walking path in the Gerry Maloney Nature Area in north Madison due to an intermittent washout.
-- The walking paths in the Memorial Park due to washouts.
-- Areas of N. Harth Park where floodwater had washed-out dirt and grass.
City officials calculated the total cost of the park-related damages as about $26,740. If the FEMA compensation followed a 7-25, federal-local split, the federal share would amount to about $20,060 while the local share would amount to about $6,690.
Project change order
The commissioners also approved a change order to a utility improvement project it conducted in northwest Madison earlier this year.
J&J Earthworks, a Milbank-based contractor, had asked for a time extension for Phase 1A of the project from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11 due to cold and snowy weather. The Milbank contractor stated in a letter that the bad weather delayed the installation of pavement on city streets.
J&J Earthworks had also submitted data provided by Banner Associates of Brookings that listed the temperature readings and precipitation reports during late October and early November. Banner engineers noted that some of the lower temperatures in late October complicated proper pavement installation, according to industry standards.
Chad Comes, city engineer, told the commissioners that the deadline adjustment would not add costs to the improvement project.