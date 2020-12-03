Staff with the Madison Central School District sent an email to local families on Wednesday afternoon announcing the discovery of new positive cases of coronavirus at the elementary and high schools.
The district staff reported to parents and guardians that two students or staff members, one case at Madison Elementary School and one case at Madison High School, had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson informed families that the school is working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts. If health officials believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the district will send out another email to parents of any students who are identified as such. School staff members will also follow up with a phone call.
The SDDoH will make determinations of any students who are identified as a close contact, and they will contact parents directly with any additional information.