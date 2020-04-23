Madison quilter coordinates local mask-making efforts

Self-isolating can create challenges for some, but one Madison woman hasn't had much time to worry about what they might be.
Since returning from Arizona in mid-March, Bev Mader has been helping to address the need for masks that help prevent the spread of the coronavirus which causes COVID-19.
"We've been mailing out as many as we get sewn," she said. "We've been mailing them to Sioux Falls or California or anywhere that needs them."
Although the World Health Organization originally recommended wearing a mask only if caring for an individual who was suspected of having COVID-19, that recommendation changed as the virus spread. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises everyone to wear a mask in public.
Mader, an avid quilter, initially started making masks for the same reason that many do -- because she and her husband needed them. However, that changed when she was discussing the situation with a local Hutterite woman.
"I was chatting with my friend, and she said, `You cut them and we'll sew them'," Mader said.
She pulled out the rotary cutter she normally uses to cut quilt blocks and went to work, initially using fabric she had on hand, but later using fabric which was donated. They made masks for Madison Regional Health System, Bethel Lutheran Home and Heritage Assisted Living. They made masks for friends and family members who needed them.
"We eventually got around to doing them for local businesses here in Madison," Mader said. To get masks, a business or individual simply needs to ask.
"It's going fast and we're trying to do as much as we can," Mader indicated. She and the Hutterite seamstresses are not selling the masks, but they do ask for a donation to help cover the cost of materials and postage when the masks must be mailed.
"You do reach a point where you have to go and purchase things," she explained. Since beginning the project, she's purchased fabric as well as other supplies.
"Elastic is a big thing because it's not readily available," Mader noted, identifying an area where a shortage has previously been identified. Those in the Madison community making face shields for health-care workers also find it difficult to obtain elastic for that project.
She is quick to note that they are not the only ones who are engaged in making masks to address the widespread need.
"I think every quilter in the United States is cutting and sewing," Mader said.
The 100 Million Masks Challenge was started by Providence Hospital in Washington state, initially one of the hardest hit areas of the country. It asked volunteers to make masks to help health-care professionals on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
Hospitals and health-care facilities across the nation quickly followed suit. In response, DIY tutorials quickly popped up on YouTube and sites frequently used by quilters.
Mader admits that she became engaged in the project because the shortage of personal protective equipment for health-care workers comes close to home.
"I have kids that work in the health-care industry," she said. One is a grandson in the Minneapolis area who is an EMT and helps transport individuals suspected of having COVID-19. "I sent masks to him because the N95s just aren't out there."
She also has a granddaughter who works at MRHS and a daughter-in-law who works at the VA in Sioux Falls.
"As long as we can produce them, we'll keep sending them to these facilities," Mader said.
In addition to coordinating mask-making efforts for health-care professionals and local businesses, Mader also cuts masks for local individuals who would like to make some for family members or would like to make some to donate. She is careful to limit her contact with these individuals.
"If somebody calls and says, `I want to sew some masks,' I put them in bags, put their name on them, and put them in a basket in my garage," she explained.
The bags include not only the cut fabric pieces but also nose pieces and elastic. The individuals who pick up these prepared kits can then return the masks for Mader to distribute or can donate the masks themselves.
She has no idea how many masks she has cut or how many have been made by local Hutterite women and area volunteers. She does know that she's been working on the project for about a month and cut 350 masks last week.
"After I've done two or three hundred over a couple days, my hand gets tired," she confessed, saying that she would then take a break.
Mader is grateful to the Hutterite women who are working with her to help make masks.
"The Madison community should be absolutely thankful that we are blessed to have the Hutterite colonies," she said. "They are not asking for anything and they are pumping them out by the hundreds."