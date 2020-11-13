The staff with the Madison Central School District sent out an announcement on Thursday afternoon that a student or staff member at Madison Elementary School recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff at MES is working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who considered close contacts, according to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson.
As the school staff provides the related information to health officials and if we believe your child is considered a possible close contact, the school district will send out another email letter to parents of any students identified as a close contact. The school staff will also follow up directly with a phone call.
The state Department of Health will make determinations of any students that its officials identify as a close contact. State DoH workers will contact parents directly if a child is considered a close contact.