MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, baby bakers, green beans, fruit

Tuesday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, peas, warmed fruit compote, whole grain bread

Thursday: Oven-baked chicken, company potatoes, broccoli, peaches, whole grain bread

Friday: Sausage pizza, vegetable, warmed apples, lettuce salad

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit