MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, baby bakers, green beans, fruit
Tuesday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, peas, warmed fruit compote, whole grain bread
Thursday: Oven-baked chicken, company potatoes, broccoli, peaches, whole grain bread
Friday: Sausage pizza, vegetable, warmed apples, lettuce salad
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit